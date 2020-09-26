OXFORD • There were questions about the Ole Miss defense going into its season opener, and the answers provided by No. 5 Florida were not good.
Senior quarterback Kyle Trask passed for 416 yards, the most by a Gators quarterback since Tim Tebow passed for 482 yards against Cincinnati in the Sugar Bowl following the 2010 season.
Florida gained 642 total yards including 196 on the ground.
“We weren’t prepared for how good their passing game really was,” junior linebacker Jacquez Jones said. “We barely got any hits on the quarterback. We couldn’t get any pressure back there, and they just picked us a part.”
Some bright spots
Along the way there were decent individual plays by Ole Miss defensive backs – a pass break-up near the goalline by Keidron Smith, a bone-jarring hit by Jakorey Hawkins, a physical pass break-up by Jalen Jordan – but too often receivers were open, and Trask found them.
The Rebels got some unexpected help with late clearance from the SEC during the week for Canadian transfer cornerback Deane Leonard, but Trask found little the Rebels did defensively to be disruptive.
Jones felt the brunt of Trask’s accuracy when he was trying to cover tight end Kyle Pitts in the middle of the field on the second play of the third quarter.
Pitts got behind him, Trask found him, and Pitts outran Jones to the end zone.
That gave Florida a three- touchdown lead.
“He’s a great player, and at the end of the day he’ll make me a better player.
“I’ll learn from this,” Jones said.