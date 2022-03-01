Journal's NFL Combine coverage begins Wednesday By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The NFL Combine is under way with 11 Mississippi college players invited.The Daily Journal’s Stefan Krajisnik is in Indianapolis and will report daily beginning Wednesday on three Mississippi State players and eight Ole Miss players.Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has already made news with the announcement that he will not throw at the Combine as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain.Corral, a projected first-round pick, is Indianapolis and will meet with teams are shopping for a quarterback.MSU left tackle Charles Cross is Mississippi’s highest-projected draft hopeful. Some observers have Cross going in the first 10 picks, some in the first five.Cross will be joined at the Combine by MSU teammates WR Makai Polk and cornerback Martin Emerson.The Ole Miss run game will be represented by two running backs – Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Jerrion Ealy.The Rebels also have defensive end Sam Williams, wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond, linebacker Chance Campbell and offensive lineman Ben Brown. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nfl Combine Charles Cross Matt Corral Makia Polk Martin Emerson Snoop Conner Jerrion Ealy Chance Campbell Braylon Sanders Dontario Drummond Sam Williams Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters