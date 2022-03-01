NFL Combine Graphic

The NFL Combine is under way with 11 Mississippi college players invited.

The Daily Journal’s Stefan Krajisnik is in Indianapolis and will report daily beginning Wednesday on three Mississippi State players and eight Ole Miss players.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has already made news with the announcement that he will not throw at the Combine as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain.

Corral, a projected first-round pick, is Indianapolis and will meet with teams are shopping for a quarterback.

MSU left tackle Charles Cross is Mississippi’s highest-projected draft hopeful. Some observers have Cross going in the first 10 picks, some in the first five.

Cross will be joined at the Combine by MSU teammates WR Makai Polk and cornerback Martin Emerson.

The Ole Miss run game will be represented by two running backs – Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Jerrion Ealy.

The Rebels also have defensive end Sam Williams, wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond, linebacker Chance Campbell and offensive lineman Ben Brown.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

