Ole Miss sophomore Quinshon Judkins and Mississippi State senior Jo'Quavious Marks were both named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday.
They are two of 75 running backs nationally and seven within the SEC selected to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top college running back. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.
Woody Marks is making his third straight appearance on the Doak Walker Award watch list in 2023.
He enters his senior season, having played in 36 career games with 23 starts. Marks is a threat running and catching the football out of the backfield.
In his career, Marks has earned 191 receptions, second most in program history. To go along with his impressive reception total is his active streak of having at least one reception in every game he has played in his college career. The mark currently sits at 36 consecutive games played with a reception which ranks as the longest active streak in the SEC and is tied for 11th nationally.
Behind all the receptions, he has earned a program record for running backs with 1,058 career receiving yards. On the ground, Marks has rushed for 1,260 career yards, including a career-high 532 yards last season. He has rushed for 18 career touchdowns, a career-high of nine was set last season, while finding the back of the endzone through the air three times throughout his career.
This is the latest award in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named to the Maxwell Award watch list in addition to earning Preseason All-America and first-team Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy's, Athlon and Phil Steele. Judkins was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award last season.
Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS' National Freshman of the Year, On3's Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications. Last season, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season records in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16), and ended the year ranked in the national top-10 in rushing yards (No. 7), rushing touchdowns (No. 10) and total touchdowns with 17 (No. 10).
Judkins put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia's Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins' historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.
Doak Walker Award Watch List
Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
Emani Bailey, TCU
Sieh Bangura, Ohio
Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma
Kevorian Barnes, UTSA
Trey Benson, Florida State
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Antario Brown, NIU
Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
Noah Cain, LSU
Marcus Carroll, Georgia State
Blake Corum, Michigan
Marquis Crosby, Louisiana Tech
CJ Donaldson Jr., West Virginia
Donovan Edwards, Michigan
Justice Ellison, Wake Forest
Davion Ervin-Poindexter, WKU
Audric Estime', Notre Dame
Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan
Pat Garwo, Boston College Rodney Hammond Jr., Pitt
Deion Hankins, UTEP
Rahjai Harris, East Carolina
RJ Harvey, UCF
Roman Hemby, Maryland
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas
George Holani, Boise State
Bucky Irving, Oregon
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Kobe Johnson, Colorado State
Austin Jones, USC
Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Reggie Love III, Illinois
Jaylin Lucas, Indiana
Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State
Damien Martinez, Oregon State
Tony Mathis Jr., Houston
Alton McCaskill, Colorado
Josh McCray, Illinois
Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin
Devin Mockobee, Purdue
Devin Neal, Kansas
Nate Noel, App State
Jaydn Ott, Cal
Frank Peasant, Middle Tennessee
Richard Reese, Baylor
Aidan Robbins, BYU
Kairee Robinson, San Jose State
Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Trey Sanders, TCU
Will Shipley, Clemson
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Jabari Small, Tennessee
Dontae Smith, Georgia Tech
E.J. Smith, Stanford
Kavosiey Smoke, Colorado
Carson Steele, UCLA
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Kimani Vidal, Troy
Treshaun Ward, Kansas State
Dre'lyn Washington, Louisiana
Nakia Watson, Washington State
La'Damian Webb, South Alabama
Noah Whittington, Oregon
Michael Wiley, Arizona
Sy'veon Wilkerson, Colorado
Josh Williams, LSU
Miyan Williams, Ohio State
Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.