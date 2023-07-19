Tulsa Mississippi Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

Quinshon Judkins and two Mississippi State Bulldogs landed on the Sports Info Solution preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors heading into the 2023 season.

