OXFORD • Among the talking points in the aftermath of Alabama’s 63-48 win over Ole Miss Saturday night was the defensive signals conversation.
Did Ole Miss have them?
Alabama coach Nick Saban thought it was quite possible after the Rebels, now coached by his former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, put up 647 yards and more points than Ole Miss had scored in the last three meetings against Alabama.
“It seemed like everything we did they had an answer for,” Saban said in his postgame news conference. “I don’t know if they had our signals or what. That’s not anything unusual. It seemed like every time we called something they had the best play they could have against it.”
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses said he “definitely” believed that Ole Miss knew Alabama’s defensive play-calling.
Kiffin strongly responded at his Monday Zoom call with local media and said such assertions are definitely wrong.
“We did not do that,” he said.
More to the point, Kiffin said having any team’s defensive signals would be worthless for his offensive staff because of how quickly Ole Miss works to snap the football.
All about the tempo
“We call a play basically before the last play’s even over, before they even mark the ball. Then they scramble to get a play called. They’re just trying to get their guys lined up, so it wouldn’t do us any good. By the time somebody would relay that to us we’re already snapping the ball,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin was an assistant coach at Alabama from 2014-16.
On Saturday, Ole Miss and Alabama combined for 1,370 yards and 111 points.
This week, Ole Miss leads the SEC in total offense and is third in scoring.
The Rebels play at Arkansas (1-2) on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff that will air on the SEC Network. The game will match Kiffin against Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who was Kiffin’s OC at Florida Atlantic in 2017.
“Our defensive signals … he wouldn’t know those, and that’s the least of our worries right now. We’ve got to line up better, tackle better and make more plays.”
Stealing another team’s signals, offensive or defensive, is a common occurrence, Kiffin said.
“It’s not illegal. People do it all the time, but it’s usually people that play slower.”