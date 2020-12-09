OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is hopeful his football team is practicing again in a couple of days.
Kiffin said the Rebels on Wednesday received no new positive cases from their daily COVID-19 test results.
That’s the first time the program has received zero positives during its current shutdown, he said. Kiffin’s remarks came as he addressed media on the weekly SEC conference call.
Ole Miss announced last Friday it was pausing activities until at least Wednesday of this week. Earlier this week the school extended that time until at least Friday.
If the program can string together two more days of zero positives it may be able to resume activities.
“Hopefully we can practice Friday and Saturday, give them off and get back to a normal week routine on Monday or Tuesday,” Kiffin said.
The Rebels’ COVID-19 cases caused the postponement – and likely cancellation – of this Saturday’s game at Texas A&M.
Ole Miss is currently scheduled to conclude its regular season Dec. 19 at LSU.
“We’ll continue testing. It sounds like we need a couple of days of (no new positives) in a row for us to resume. We hope it happens,” Kiffin said.
The decision to pause activities was made in consultation with state department of health officials.
Kiffin would not specify whether the team’s problems were more for positive cases or contact tracing.
“We’ve never given numbers on this subject. We’re not going to start now,” he said. “They shut us down because we had too many.”
In the meantime the staff has had some contact with players through Zoom meetings but nothing else.
“There’s only so much you can do on that because we were so far out from our next game. It’s really been nothing,” he said.
Ole Miss has won its last three games to climb to 4-4 against this SEC-only COVID-19 schedule. Kiffin is concerned about his team’s ability to remain mentally sharp.
If the Rebels play Dec. 19 at LSU it will be 21 days since their last game, a 31-24 win over rival Mississippi State.
“You can’t even work with the kids. It’s hard to keep them motivated. This just never happens. I can’t even remember the weeks anymore,” Kiffin said. “You want to stay in rhythm especially when you’re playing well.”