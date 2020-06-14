OXFORD • Like any head football coach in new surroundings, COVID-19 has really slowed the transition for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
The absence of spring training to install a new offense was bad enough, but the virus took away something else … the ability to know players.
Now he’s trying to reclaim lost time, one player at a time.
When Kiffin was introduced as Ole Miss coach on Dec. 9, he pointed to relationships with players as one of the biggest changes in his personal growth and approach to coaching.
“I used to coach thinking that my job was to win games and get players to the NFL, and that was it. Now I understand developing players off the field, developing relationships with them and chemistry with them so we’re helping them way beyond just football,” he said then.
When college athletics facilities closed, and players scattered, relationship-building became severely limited.
Interaction with players was turned over to video meetings. Some get-to-know-you took place, but it was easier for position coaches in small groups than for head coaches, Kiffin said.
Most Ole Miss players were back in town over the first days of June, going through COVID-19 testing in preparation for a June 8 start to voluntary workouts, and most of them participated in last Saturday’s Unity Walk. Kiffin was one of five speakers at the football practice field to talk about the importance of justice for all as the nation continues to react to the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
He walked away from the meeting with junior wide receiver Elijah Moore, and they discussed life and some football for more than an hour.
“When we were in our (Zoom) meetings last Monday talking about all the stuff going on nationally and just listening to the kids, I realized how little I know our kids, especially as a head coach,” Kiffin said. “We’re behind football-wise, but we’re really behind relationship-wise.”
Not really knowing the coaches was a concern expressed by some parents when players returned to campus with new guidelines for gathering and COVID-19 case counts not leveling off, athletics director Keith Carter said.
Kiffin has met with players other than Moore, though Moore was on his radar before the march.
Some would say Moore is one of the reasons Kiffin is coaching Ole Miss right now.
Moore’s antics in the north end zone at Mississippi State last November set off a chain reaction of events that included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a missed extra point that would have tied the game, a 21-20 loss to the Bulldogs and backlash at former coach Matt Luke from fans that caused Carter to back off the vote of confidence he’d extended to Luke just one week before.
Moore’s judgment after an important late touchdown against his school’s rival was scrutinized nationally.
Earlier last Saturday, Moore sent Kiffin a simple text message just saying he was excited to be on campus and that players had missed their time with Kiffin and other new coaches.
Kiffin took the text message as a player emboldened by ongoing events who might not have reached out before.
“It’s allowing people who feel like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t say something,’ to say, ‘Hey, it’s OK to do that.’ Maybe he wouldn’t have sent that text normally,” Kiffin said. “Listening has really been a theme here with all that’s going on, and this was another example of that. It’s one of the positives that have come out of all of this.”