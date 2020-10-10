OXFORD • Nick Saban’s record against his former assistant coaches remains perfect, but Lane Kiffin’s imperfect Ole Miss team made No. 2 Alabama work to keep its coach’s streak alive on Saturday night.
The Rebels were matching the Crimson Tide touchdown-for-touchdown until a bad snap by center Ben Brown in the middle of the fourth quarter forced the Rebels to settle for a field goal.
Alabama scored a touchdown on its next possession and surged out to a 63-48 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The teams combined for 1,370 yards and 111 points in the highest-scoring regulation game in SEC history.
Saban is now 21-0 against coaches he once employed, including Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Kiffin over the last two weeks.
Kiffin was the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2016 before becoming head coach at Florida Atlantic.
Ole Miss hired him from FAU last December.
“I told him to go win it all. He’s got a great team,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin said during the week that he wanted to see more efficiency from his run game. He and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby found ways exploit an Alabama defense that was giving up less than 100 yards a game on the ground.
Ole Miss (1-2) rushed for 268 yards as both Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Jerrion Ealy went over 100 yards.
Conner had 128 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, Ealy 120 and two scores on 19 attempts.
“I was kind of surprised at that. We had struggled to run the ball, and no one runs the ball on Alabama like that,” Kiffin said. “It was good to see. Our offensive line did a good job, and our backs did a good job.”
“They’ve got a really good plan, and Lane is a good offensive coach,” Saban said. “They’ve got good players on offense.”
But fewer on defense.
Alabama scored nine touchdowns on 11 possessions. It fumbled once and punted once.
Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones was 28 for 32 passing for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Najee Harris rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
Harris went over the 200-yard mark with a 39-yard touchdown on his final carry. Had the Rebels been able to tackle him Alabama likely would have just run out the clock.
Ole Miss took an early 7-0 lead when Matt Corral passed 6 yards to tight end Kenny Yeboah just 54 seconds into the game. Yeboah also had a 52-yard catch on the four-play drive.
Yeboah, a graduate transfer from Temple, had seven catches on eight targets and finished with 181 yards and two scores.
He averaged 25.9 yards per catch.
Alabama responded by capping an 85-yard drive with
Jones’ 15-yard pass to DeVonta Smith, and the track meet was on.
Smith, who had four touchdown catches against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa last year, had 164 yards on 13 catches this time.
Alabama slot receiver Jaylen Waddle had 120 yards on six catches.
The score was 21-all at the half.
“You don’t get many chances to beat the No. 2 team in the country, and we were right there to take it,” Kiffin said. “The only way to beat those guys is to do everything right. You can’t give up 723 yards.”