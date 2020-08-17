OXFORD – Lane Kiffin has spent half of his 20-year career in the Pac-12.
Kiffin had a six-year run as a USC assistant where he began in 2001 as tight ends coach and ended in 2006 as offensive coordinator.
Later he went 28-15 – coaching through heavy NCAA sanctions – as the Trojans’ head coach from 2010 to 2013.
He was not surprised at the league’s decision to join the Big 10 and skip fall football in 2020.
“I had heard a number of things that (indicated) that was going to happen, first with the Pac-12 a while back,” Kiffin said. “Really, it didn’t come as a surprise.”
Amid heavy speculation both conferences posted statements to their websites last Tuesday announcing their intentions.
Both conferences said they would consider the possibility of playing football in the spring.
In working to add depth at certain spots on his first Ole Miss roster Kiffin has signed two players – defensive end Tavius Robinson and cornerback Deane Leonard – whose Canadian university squads will not play this season. They are expected to be immediately eligible.
Kiffin was hopeful he might add one or more players from the Big 10 and Pac-12.
He discussed the matter with his coaches to make sure they were on the same page if Ole Miss was contacted by a Big 10 or Pac-12 player.
However, the NCAA has said it will not grant immediate eligibility to players who transfer from those conferences.
“We thought at first, ‘Hey the NCAA might say if your conference or school is not going to let you play you can transfer and be immediately eligible somewhere else,” Kiffin said. “That’s not the case, and that’s changed it for a lot of kids.”
While Kiffin admits that allowing transfers would have resulted in something akin to “free agency” in college football he’d like to have the opportunity to add players.
“I don’t understand that at all. A kid wants to play football, and he’s not allowed to play football because of his school or his conference … why can’t he go somewhere else and play? What sense does that make?”