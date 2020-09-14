OXFORD • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had a lukewarm response to his team’s scrimmage over the weekend, but he was really excited to share one statistic with local media in a Zoom call Monday.
Ole Miss had zero positive results in its most recent round of COVID-19 testing.
The Rebels went through a scrimmage of about 50 snaps on Saturday in which the offense had explosive plays, but the defense forced four turnovers.
The scrimmage and all Ole Miss workouts are closed to outside viewing.
A week ago Kiffin said 27 players had missed the weekend scrimmage for COVID-19 or injury-related issues.
Now as the Rebels move closer to their Sept. 26 opener against No. 8 Florida they could be turning a corner.
“That’s really good, and you have to give a lot of credit to the kids for that at a time I think a lot of college kids are getting it. Our kids need to continue to do a good job with that,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin was less specific with the number of active cases that remain in the football program.
“I think we have only a couple left in quarantine … I think that’s it. We’re almost all the way back.”
In other camp news transfer cornerback Deane Leonard has been granted a waiver by the NCAA to be immediately eligible for the 2020 season. Ole Miss is now waiting for the SEC to sign off on Leonard’s case.
Leonard and defensive end Tavius Robinson both transferred to Ole Miss when the governing body of Canadian college football announced its teams would not play in 2020.
Robinson was declared eligible in August and is now competing for a spot in the playing rotation.
While there’s good news on the health front Ole Miss is no closer to finding a starter quarterback, and that question could linger unanswered into the regular season.
The pecking order remains Matt Corral followed by John Rhys Plumlee. Both are sophomores, though Corral has been in the program a year longer.
Corral was the better passer of the two last year though Plumlee led the SEC in rushing yards per game.
Corral showed better command of Kiffin’s offense earlier in camp.
The Rebels may not have a clear starter for the opening game.
“These guys are pretty unique in their skill sets. I don’t know that we’ll have one,” Kiffin said.