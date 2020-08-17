OXFORD – In his first season as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has an inherited roster and must choose a quarterback.
As SEC training camp begins this week there is one important area where Kiffin is on equal footing with his peers.
Everybody has to figure out football in COVID-19.
The Rebels had their first practice Monday. As it’s been throughout the summer, the only constant was change.
Team meetings that aren’t conducted through video calls are held not inside the state-of-the-art meeting room but with 100 chairs spread out on the indoor practice field.
Outdoors, social distancing guidelines prevent players from huddling in the shade of a pop-up tent during breaks, a method to combat the sun that Kiffin has used previously.
“This is going to be about more than what shape you’re in, how fast you are or how strong you are,” Kiffin said. “The teams that handled this the best, the players that are the safest, those teams are going to win a lot of games.”
Another COVID curve ball came Sunday night when starting center Eli Johnson, a graduate student nearing a master’s in criminal justice, announced he would take advantage of the NCAA opt-out opportunity and not play the 2020 season while remaining on scholarship and focusing on his degree.
After discussions with his assistant coaches Kiffin said he’s not aware of other players who might sit out the season.
Ben Brown, the starting right guard the last two seasons, ran with the first team at center Monday.
Johnson’s decision caught the staff off guard, Kiffin said.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare. It came as a surprise,” he said. “We’ll work through it.”
John Rhys Plumlee started eight games last year and Matt Corral four. They were at the top of the quarterback pecking order for the first day of practice.
Reps were evenly distributed between them, Kiffin said. Contenders Kinkead Dent and Grant Tisdale got reps as well, and so did freshman Kade Renfro.
Kiffin estimated that 80 to 90 percent of players’ classes are online, a number that fluctuates right now, he said.
“I believe most of the professors have gone that way,” he said.
While the staff faces a challenge in naming a starting quarterback it faces another big one in convincing players to stay away from large social gatherings as students return to campus.
“This will have as much to do with winning as anything,” Kiffin said. “It’s not just don’t get corona, but don’t be contact-traced. You weren’t doing the right thing so now you get shut down for two weeks even though you don’t have it. We’ve challenged them to nail it. When they’re with us, they’re doing great. The challenge is when they’re not.”