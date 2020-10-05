OXFORD – Fresh off his first win as the Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin will try to scale a mountain that others before him have all failed to climb.
No head coach who has previously served as an assistant coach under Nick Saban has beaten Nick Saban.
After Alabama trounced Texas A&M and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher 52-24 on Saturday the score is Saban 20, former assistants 0.
Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU in the early 2000s.
Kiffin was the offensive coordinator for Saban at Alabama from 2014-16.
Those were good times for Ole Miss. The Rebels won 23-17 in 2014 and 43-37 in 2015, earning a Tuscaloosa victory for just the second time in program history.
Ole Miss nearly won again in 2016 but lost a big lead at home and was beaten 48-43.
The last three seasons, the Tide has flipped the script winning by an average margin of 62-13.
Becoming the first Saban assistant to beat the boss won’t be easy.
“All these people who say it’s an advantage because I worked with him, I don’t really understand that because he’s 20-0 against coaches that worked for him. If you working for him gives you an advantage you’re not a very good gambler. That’s what you’re saying because 20-0 is a pretty strong record,” Kiffin said.
The list of former assistants is impressive and among others includes Kirby Smart at Georgia, Mario Cristobal at Oregon, Will Muschamp at South Carolina, current Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley and Billy Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Kiffin’s offenses at Alabama may have leaned to the run or the pass depending on available talent. Each of his three units ranked among the top scoring teams in the country.
Ole Miss currently ranks No. 4 nationally in passing offense, No. 5 in total offense and No. 17 in scoring offense.
Kiffin said he felt like Kentucky’s physicality would make it a “12-round type” of game.
“We have a lot of work to do. We didn’t run the ball very well in the game. No consistency, and we obviously didn’t stop the run or play well on defense.”