OXFORD • One game into a new offense, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral amassed almost 30 percent of his passing yardage total from 2019.
It wasn’t enough to vault the Rebels past No. 5 Florida, and Ole Miss is still seeking the first win of The Lane Kiffin Era.
Kiffin hopes that will come on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kentucky in a game that will air on the SEC Network.
Corral was 22 for 31 passing for 395 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against the Gators.
Kiffin did not officially name a starting quarterback prior to the season opener and did not again Monday in regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media.
John Rhys Plumlee also played against Florida and is expected to play against Kentucky as well.
Against the Gators Corral surpassed his previous best passing game by 129 yards. He had thrown for 266 yards against California when he left the game with an injury in Week 4 last year.
“He did a good job with his feet getting out of trouble. He was very composed. We did really good adjusting with him on the sideline. Both quarterbacks were,” Kiffin said.
Corral, labeled by some as the “passing” quarterback when he and Plumlee played in a two-quarterback system in 2019, was the Rebels’ second-leading rusher against the Gators with 50 yards on 13 carries.
Kiffin used Corral and Plumlee on the field at the same time on the opening series but quickly settled in with Corral as the main quarterback.
When his receivers were covered he scrambled for first downs on multiple occasions.
It’s the footwork – not the rushing footwork but the passing footwork – where Kiffin believes Corral can be better.
“His feet were a little all over the place at times in the passing game. We’ve got to clean that up because he was late on some balls that were open. They ended up being completed but could have been touchdowns,” Kiffin said.