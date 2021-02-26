OXFORD – No. 1 has its first loss of the season.
Central Florida pitchers Colton Gordon and David Litchfield limited Ole Miss to a fourth-inning run on six hits through eight innings and ended the Rebels’ school-record 20-game win streak with a 3-2 victory before 2,656 fans at Swayze Field Friday.
Trailing 3-1 the Rebels got a solo home run from Hayden Dunhurst in the bottom of the ninth but could not rally for the win.
Ole Miss players hope to put their first loss behind them Saturday when the Rebels and Knights will play two nine-inning games beginning at 1 p.m.
“It’s always disappointing when you lose. We’d won a lot in a row. We all realized we weren’t going to go 56-0,” Ole Miss coach Mike BIanco said. “The message was, ‘Will you respond? Will you come back tomorrow and play good baseball?’ I’ll be surprised if we see something different than that.”
Ole Miss (4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Cael Baker.
Gordon had already set down Tim Elko and Kevin Graham, so the Rebels had no extra outs to work with when Ben Van Cleve and Dunhurst followed with back-to-back singles.
After Baker’s hit Hayden Leatherwood grounded out.
As Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy cruised through six scoreless innings it looked like one run, as uncomfortable as the slim margin was, might be enough.
But the Knights (2-3) chased Nikhazy in the seventh with home runs by Jordan Rathbone and Josh Crouch.
They pushed across a run in the ninth against Taylor Broadway, just the second run allowed by the Ole Miss bullpen in 20 2/3 innings.
It turned out to be a big one as Dunhurst homered to draw within one run. That was as close as the Rebels could get.
Litchfield hit Baker but ended the game when he got Leatherwood to ground into a fielder’s choice.
Bench and Dunhurst each had two hits.
“We’re not pressing,” Bench said. “We have an unbelievable offense, we know that. We’re going to keep grinding out at-bats, keep playing and come out tomorrow and swing it.”