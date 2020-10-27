STARKVILLE – Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill is reportedly leaving the program and will prepare for the NFL Draft, according to Matt Zenitz with AL.com.
Hill, an All-SEC running back from a year ago, decided to forego the 2019 NFL Draft and return for his senior season. As a junior, he had 242 carries for a SEC-high 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He also had 18 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown.
He gained a lot of praise in the preseason and looked to excel in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, but has only mustered up 15 carries for 58 yards in three games. He was more successful in the passing game with 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.
After playing the first three games, Hill missed the Texas A&M game due to a team suspension. On Monday, Leach said that there was no update on Hill’s status and that he is still unavailable for the Alabama game on Saturday.