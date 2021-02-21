ARLINGTON, Texas – Mississippi State’s ninth-inning heroics fell just short as the Bulldogs lost a pitcher’s duel on Sunday afternoon.
No. 10-ranked TCU beat No. 7 Mississippi State, 3-2, at Globe Life Park on the second day of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
Mississippi State (1-1) trailed 3-1 entering the ninth inning and was able to cut the lead to one run, 3-2, after Logan Tanner doubled and Josh Hatcher hit a RBI single to center field. Luke Hancock followed Hatcher's single with one of his own to put runners at first and third base.
Scotty Dubrule walked on four pitches to load the bases with one out, but freshman Drew McGowan grounded into a double play to end the game.
“Our guys fought to the end and I thought our guys had some really good at-bats there in the ninth,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Drew McGowan stuck it. That’s about the only ball we could hit to turn two on him. It had to be hard hit and right there. It was a really good swing off a really good arm.”
Mississippi State was led offensively by Hatcher and Hancock with two hits each, while Rowdey Jordan hit a solo home run. MSU senior Houston Harding started on the mound after scheduled starter Will Bednar was a late scratch due to neck stiffness.
Six different players pitched for the Bulldogs and allowed four hits and walked seven batters.
Mississippi State will play No. 2 Texas Tech on Monday at 11 a.m.