OXFORD • A late push has helped Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin compile a class that could finish inside the top 20 by this afternoon.
Today is the first day recruits can sign scholarship papers with NCAA schools during the early period.
Some will wait for the traditional signing day, the first Wednesday in February.
The majority will make things official today, and Kiffin’s first full Ole Miss signing class goes into the day ranked No. 18 on the 247Sports.com composite list.
It’s been a long climb up the rankings ladder for a group that was once in the 70s.
Kiffin said recruits finally being able to see the Ole Miss on the field made a big impression with offensive players in the class like Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer, Fort Lauderdale wide receiver Bralon Brown and Hardin County, Tennessee, tight end Hudson Wolfe.
With COVID-19 recruiting restrictions playing games has helped “a lot, especially in your first year, and guys can’t officially visit,” Kiffin said. “The last few weeks have been awesome, great responses from the kids. Not just the success on the field, but they talk about seeing the energy on the sidelines, players having fun.”
That’s not all the players see.
“They mention a lot the difference between the two in-state programs,” Kiffin said.
Verbal commitments are non- binding.
Altmyer, Wolfe and wide receiver Brandon Buckhalter were among three recruits who were committed to other schools at some point.
Kiffin referenced this recent success in a Zoom call with local media on Monday when he wore a green sweatshirt with “Merry Flipmas” on the front.
He implied that others will join the class.
Ole Miss appears to be in good standing with wide receiver Malik McClain and cornerback Markevious Brown, both four-star prospects at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Kiffin will leave room to work in the transfer portal.
The class of 20 commits currently includes six defensive backs, five defensive linemen, four offensive linemen and a kicker.
Having last week’s game against Texas A&M cancelled because of COVID positive cases and contact tracing within the Ole Miss program gave coaches more time to focus on recruiting, Kiffin said.
Kiffin’s first Ole Miss signing class, compiled on the fly after his early December hiring a year ago, was ranked No. 34 nationally, No. 12 in the SEC.
“This class will be a lot better, like we said it would be, even with the COVID issues” he said. “I’m just proud of our assistant coaches. It hasn’t been easy.”