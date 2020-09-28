STARKVILLE • KJ Costello broke the SEC single-game passing record to open the season, but Mississippi State coach Mike Leach believes his quarterback needs to improve before Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
Costello and the Bulldogs took down the defending national champion LSU, 44-34, in Death Valley on Saturday. In the process, Costello broke both the MSU and SEC single-game passing record with 623 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Costello was named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Despite that, his coach said he sees clear issues that need addressing.
“I think (KJ) needs to communicate better,” Leach said. “When he moves in the pocket, keep two hands on the football. Some of the plays he can read and react better. I think he read the field pretty good and reacted pretty good, but there’s always the handful of plays where he didn’t. We have to refine that.”
Costello’s biggest issue on Saturday was turnovers. Costello turned the ball over four times to the LSU defense – two fumbles and two interceptions. His four turnovers resulted in 17 points for the Tigers.
He fumbled in the second quarter then his first interception, a pick-6 by LSU’s Jabril Cox, followed on the next drive.
Up by 10 points, Costello threw his second interception to start the fourth quarter, which resulted in a LSU touchdown pass. On the first play of the next drive, he fumbled and LSU kicked a field goal to tie it.
Costello appeared to fumble again on the next possession, but the ruling was changed to incomplete pass. He then led the MSU offense down the field and Brandon Ruiz kicked a field goal to put the Bulldogs up for good.
“We weren’t perfect by any stretch,” Leach said. “We didn’t coach a perfect game and we didn’t play a perfect game. We had a winning effort, but we weren’t a polished group out there. We left an awful lot on the table out there.”
Costello and company will try to polish out some of the turnover issues against the Razorbacks, who lost to Georgia 37-10 on Saturday.
The Razorbacks went 2-10 and 0-8 in the SEC last season and lost to Mississippi State, 54-24. Their defense allowed 36.8 points per game, which ranked 124th out of 130 teams.