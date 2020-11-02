STARKVILLE • Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach believes he saw some offensive line improvement against Alabama last weekend.
MSU’s offensive line has been one of the worst in the nation up to this point. The quarterback duo of KJ Costello and Will Rogers have been constantly being hit or hurried, and that is leading to an increased amount of interceptions and fumbles.
Alabama’s defense had eight quarterback hurries and two sacks, but none of those led to an interception or a fumble. That’s an improvement.
“I thought we improved some,” Leach said. “We had less assignment busts. I thought we could have played tougher at times. I mean we still got the quarterback hit some and we are still a work in progress, but I think we are getting better.”
The biggest quarterback hit came when Costello was pressured in the second quarter and scrambled out of the pocket. He ran four yards before sliding, and his head collided with an Alabama defender’s knee during the slide.
He was visibly shaken up and helped off the field. He did not return and finished the game 4 of 11 passing for 16 yards.
No Costello update
Leach had no update for Costello’s status, and said he will be evaluated during the week.
In his absence, Rogers entered the game and led the Bulldogs for two and a half quarters. He finished 24 of 37 passing for 147 yards and two interceptions. He led only one true scoring drive, but was intercepted in the end zone to end it.
His other interception came in the closing minutes of the game. He tried to force a route on the outside and Alabama DB Patrick Surtain returned the interception for a touchdown.
“I think he does a good job. You got a guy who, if Covid hadn’t hit, would be at prom three months ago,” Leach said of Rogers. “I think that a guy that comes in and has limited experience he does and does some quality things, I think it’s really been impressive. And he has a good presence and demeanor in the huddle.”
When asked what the chances are that Rogers earns the start against Vanderbilt this weekend, Leach said it is “50/50, just like they were last weekend.”