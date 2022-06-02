An athletics director told me this week that the beauty of the SEC is its big tent mentality, its togetherness.
Be a good brother in the sandbox.
Get along.
From cohesion comes strength.
There are exceptions to the rule, of course.
The most notable in recent weeks has been the very public spat between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after Saban said Texas A&M “bought” it’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
Disagreements occur.
Another coach and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey are involved in one of those disagreements right now, though Sankey probably doesn’t know it.
The quickest unanimous position during this week of business meetings has been the league’s stance on Name, Image and Likeness.
A year into its life all agree this debut model of NIL is broke, is becoming a pay-for-performance mechanism for players and is not sustainable.
The difference comes in how to fix it.
Sankey and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff went to Washington in early May to urge Congress to pass federal legislation for oversight of NIL.
That set off flashing lights and warning bells for Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
“There will be more damage if we get the federal government involved,” Leach said.
Since the beginning of NIL Sankey has been in favor one national law governing all of college football to create competitive balance.
Non-profit “collectives” have popped up all over the place for the purpose of providing NIL opportunities for the athletes at their schools.
NIL is currently governed by a patchwork of laws from state to state all similar but with subtle differences as legislators walk the line of leading while making sure their law gives their state schools the greatest possible advantage within that law.
All SEC coaches want to see a level playing field.
No one this week has presented a path to get that done.
The reality is there are only two avenues: the federal government or the schools themselves.
“I think we gotta do it. That’s my personal opinion, and people vary, but I haven’t seen the federal government accomplish anything in the last several years,” Leach said. “If you have something the federal government has accomplished I’d love to know what it is. I promise you they can’t sort this out. They’re totally incapable. Right now we’ve got one incompetent on top of the next. They can’t get out of their own way. They’re not going to solve this.”
Leach hasn’t only been complaining about who should or shouldn’t fix NIL.
He’s offered solutions starting last summer at SEC Media Days with his plan for each school to commit a $150,000 to each player on signing day.
All the player has to do is graduate from that school to get the money.
If the player transfers he forfeits the bonus. If he graduates with remaining eligibility then transfers he gets the bonus and the transfer experience.
Leach says he favors paying players but only if there’s some sort of standard they uphold for the pay they receive.
“Right now they’re in some kind of neutral world where there’s all benefit and no accountability,” he said.
SEC coaches further agree that plodding along in this transitory state is harmful.
The genie is out of the NIL bottle and isn’t going back inside.
Before anyone can take the lead on change the college football nation has to agree on who sets the rules.
“The worst thing is we’ve let this evolve toward a bidding war, and that’s a gigantic mistake,” Leach said.