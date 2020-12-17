STARKVILLE • As Mississippi State takes the field on Saturday afternoon for its regular-season finale, head coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are just looking for a little bit of consistency.
Mississippi State (2-7) hosts Missouri (5-4) at Davis Wade Stadium at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
Leach believes his team is just a few plays away from winning games and they just need to find some success together by continuing to improve and finishing the deal.
Mississippi State has lost three-straight games, with two of those coming by seven points. MSU lost to both Georgia and Ole Miss, 31-24, and then lost to Auburn last week, 24-10.
In both the Georgia and Ole Miss game, Mississippi State had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
“I think that means a lot to all of us to get a win,” Leach said. “As a core team, this team, with a few exceptions, has never played together before. I think that they’re starting to play together better and better. I think we’ve been on the threshold of that against some really good teams for the last several weeks.”
The biggest issue with the Bulldogs is the consistency. For the month of November, Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt, then lost the two close games to Georgia and Ole Miss.
In those three games, the offensive line continued to improve each week and quarterback Will Rogers didn’t throw any interceptions while receivers started to get open more down the field and make plays.
Against Auburn, that didn’t happen. MSU’s offensive line gave up six sacks and Rogers threw two interceptions on bad decisions.
“Well this game, and young teams are personified by this, is just consistency,” Leach said. “Whether it’s protection or getting rid of the ball, we’re half a second away on some really good things. We’ve got to get that half a second.”
The Bulldogs will have another tough task against Missouri this weekend. Missouri has beaten Vandy, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU, but is coming off a blowout loss to Georgia last week, 49-14.
Missouri’s offense features freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak, who has passed for 2,141 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Larry Roundtree has rushed for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Tigers have six receivers with over 200 receiving yards and on defense, the Tigers are led by one of the top linebackers in the country in Nick Bolton. He has 88 tackles this year.
“I think they’re good on both sides of the ball,” Leach said. “They’re aggressive on both sides of the ball. They have kind of an aggressive run game on offense. You know, defense they put a heavy front up there the whole time. They like to play man coverage and try to be physical about it.”