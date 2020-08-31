STARKVILLE • Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football program got back to the practice field on Saturday.
Mississippi State did not practice on Thursday or Friday. On Thursday, the Bulldogs opted not to attend practice and all gathered at Unity Park in Starkville in support of social justice issues.
Other teams, both college and professional, also boycotted and postponed practices and games. The boycotts and protests started on Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police office in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
On Friday, the Bulldogs attended team meetings. The team then got back to business on Saturday, and Leach talked to reporters afterwards about the team’s protest.
“Well, it kind of percolated around the whole country, and then, of course, we support our guys and definitely want to have open dialog on any issue,” Leach said. “I think that provided an opportunity and need to do that. I also think players need to recognize the platform they have when they play. They’re examples, and just like the guys ahead of them, young people and fans admire them, and respect them.”
Leach went on to stay that he believes the best way to advance this platform is to play football, because it showcases people from all walks of life come together and pull for one another.
He mentioned an example of that being Sam “Bam” Cunningham, the Southern Cal running back who was part of the first all-black backfield in Division I history.
He and the Trojans traveled to Alabama and beat the Crimson Tide, 42-21, in 1970 and was one of the leading factors that led to Bear Bryant integrating Alabama’s football team.
“It was a good example of people pulling together,” Leach said of Cunningham. “It is the most compelling aspect. Everybody agrees and is against injustice, I think we’re all against that. People have different approaches to it, but hopefully the dialog continues and everyone gets on the same page, and we create as much justice as we can.”
Leach was asked what he believed a who doesn’t have the same options as celebrities and people with power could do to help push for social justice.
“We have a saying around here: if you want to improve the team, improve yourself,” Leach said. “I think as people individually improve themselves, I think that’s the biggest step in the right direction. I also think a big part of that is being open to dialog and listen.”