STARKVILLE • Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is looking for some consistency heading into Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
The first two weeks of Mississippi State’s season have been inconsistent at best. The Bulldogs took the road and beat then No.6-ranked LSU, 44-34, to open the season. Then on Saturday night, MSU lost to Arkansas, 21-14, at home.
It was the first SEC win for Arkansas since 2017.
Now, Mississippi State will head to Lexington to take on a Kentucky team that is 0-2 to start the season.
“We just have to get better,” Leach said. “We have to be a steady, consistent team. We have to be the same team every snap.”
Part of the inconsistency is quarterback KJ Costello’s play. Against LSU, he set the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards and five touchdowns. Against Arkansas, he only threw one touchdown and threw three interceptions.
LSU was running primarily man coverage, and MSU’s receivers were able to take advantage of that and take shots down the field.
Arkansas was dropping eight defenders into coverage on most plays and Costello was stuck throwing short crossing routes three or four yards past the line of scrimmage. On all three of his interceptions, he tried to throw the ball into coverage, sometimes forcing it, and paid the price.
So far this season, he has thrown for 936 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Leach said on Monday that it wasn’t all Costello’s fault, but there were instances where he tried to force the ball too aggressively.
“I do think there was quite a lot of that,” Leach said of forced throws. “We tried to score two touchdowns on play and you can’t do that. You gotta go out there and just put it in play. I thought we tried to make way too much happen.”
It’s possible that Mississippi State’s offense can get back on track against a Kentucky defense that has not proved to be great. The Wildcats allowed 29 points to Auburn in the season opener and then 42 points to Ole Miss last week.
Kentucky’s defense is ranked 32nd in the nation, has allowed 391.5 yards per game, and has yet to intercept a pass this season. Auburn’s Bo Nix and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral combined for 553 passing yards and seven touchdowns.