STARKVILLE • In what he called “one of the most joyless seasons on Earth,” Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are focusing on improving for their last game of the regular season.
Mississippi State (2-7) will host Missouri (5-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network’s alternate channel.
The Bulldogs have lost three- consecutive games and seven of their last eight. The most recent loss was 24-10 to Auburn this past Saturday night.
MSU still has a chance to be in a bowl game this year after the NCAA changed the rules and is allowing any team, regardless of the number of wins, to participate in a postseason game.
“We’ve had really good energy and kinda focused on improvement,” Leach said on Monday. “That’s the one thing that I have been proud of these guys is that we have played really hard. In varying degrees, some teams have more people that can participate than others, but I thought our guys played hard to the end of certainly the last three games we’ve played.”
Then play on
Mississippi State has played each of its last three games with fewer than 53 scholarship players – the required number set by the SEC, under which a team does not have to play. MSU has opted to play, regardless of not meeting that threshold.
While that has spelled trouble for the Bulldogs, Leach said the biggest issue for his team this year has just been the stop-and-start nature of this season.
“Are we practicing today? Oh, I don’t know,” Leach said. “OK, so this many guys are positive. OK, who are the contract tracers? We’ve got to track that down. OK, well, how many offensive lineman do we have? Well, who is going to play guard? Do we have enough corners? Well, I don’t know. This guy played a little corner in high school.”
Also during his remarks, Leach mentioned games getting rescheduled for two weeks away and some being outright canceled or postponed close to a month. MSU has had two games postponed this year – Auburn and Missouri – because of COVID issues and the SEC’s rescheduling of games.
“Then all the politicians are trying to beat their chests and maximize on this at every step and in the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on Earth and hopefully we have the presence of mind to not repeat it this way again,” Leach said.