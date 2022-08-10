Corky Plamer

Former Southern Miss coach Corky Palmer, who coached the Golden Eagles for 12 seasons and led them to their only College World Series appearance, died Wednesday at the age of 68.

 Nati Harnik | AP

Southern Miss baseball coaching legend Carlton Devan "Corky" Palmer passed away Wednesday afternoon at the age of 68.

ben.sutton@djournal.com

