Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24
Records
The Rebels are 8-2 overall, 4-2 in SEC play.
Rankings
The Rebels are No. 14 in both major polls.
Thumbs Up
The defense played about as well as it could play in the first half. A tactical change to pressure Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as opposed to rushing only three linemen paid dividends then.
The Rebels ran the ball well in spite of basically being down to one back, freshman Quinshon Judkins.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart played his second-straight game without a turnover and found a groove with wide receiver Malik Heath on several downfield throws.
Thumbs Down
Alabama adjusted in the second half by getting the ball out of Young's hands quicker, and the Rebels were unable to affect the game with pass pressure.
Ole Miss was unable to make the same adjustments with its offense, and in the late third and early fourth quarters with the game in the balance managed just minus-5 yards on seven plays over two drives while Alabama took the lead.
As strong as the Rebels played in the first half they were ahead only 17-14 at halftime.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin chose not to take points on the opening drive when a chip shot field goal was possible. Had that field goal been on the board for the Rebels' final drive, another chip shot would have sent the game into overtime.
Another game-changer was the Zach Evans fumble late in the first half. Alabama covered the 23 yards and scored a touchdown with 8 seconds left cutting the Ole Miss lead from 10 to 3.
MVP
Judkins rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. In the biggest game of the year he never looked like a freshman.
Saturday Surprise
The Ole Miss defense held Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs to 3 yards on six carries. The Crimson Tide had 108 total rushing yards and averaged only 3.0 yards per attempt.
The Week Ahead
Ole Miss plays at Arkansas in Fayetteville in a 6:30 p.m. start on The SEC Network.
Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19
Records
The Bulldogs are 6-4 overall, 3-4 in SEC play.
Rankings
Mississippi State is no longer receiving votes in the major polls.
Thumbs Up
The defense was largely solid against the run except for a couple of explosive plays, one a 70-yard touchdown run by receiver Ladd McConkey, the other a 34-yard touchdown run by Kendall Milton.
The defense also twice picked off Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
A 63-yard punt return touchdown by Zavion Thomas in the second quarter created excitement and for a brief time hope.
Thumbs Down
The Bulldogs simply could not sustain their possession passing game against the Georgia defense.
Dropped passes were again a problem.
Though he did not throw an interception, quarterback Will Rogers completed just 29 of 51 attempts, a rare game with a less than 60 percent completion rate.
The Bulldogs finished with just 308 total yards.
MVP
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson had 16 tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a pressure.
Saturday Surprise
Between Zavion Thomas and Lideatrick Griffin the Bulldogs had a combined 134 return yards.
The Week Ahead
Mississippi State is at home against East Tennessee State in an 11 a.m. start with live streaming through ESPN platforms.
