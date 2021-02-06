STARKVILLE – With the start of baseball season just two weeks away, there are two pretty big position battles taking place in Mississippi State’s preseason practices.
Mississippi State, ranked No. 7 in the preseason by D1baseball, opens the season on Friday, Feb. 19 against No. 9 Texas in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Most of Mississippi State’s roster and starters return from last year, but two positions will still be under question when the Bulldogs take the field for the first time in 2021 - left field and third base.
“Left field is a big position battle going on right now. It could be a rotation with some left-handed hitters, some right-handed hitters,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Third base for us is a big transition right now too, so we don’t know. You’ve got a handful of guys at third.”
Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen have already claimed their starting roles in centerfield and right field, respectively. But left field could see up to three players playing on different days.
Senior Brayland Skinner, a transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College, could be in he lead there. He’s the best defender at the position and has the ability to hit for a high average. In 57 starts at NWCC, he recorded a hit in 43 games and reached base in 50.
He posted a .480 on base percentage.
Junior Brandon Pimentel will also be in the running for the left field slot. Pimentel, a left handed hitter, started 13 games in left field last year for the Bulldogs. He recorded a .184 average with one home run and eight RBIs.
Junior Brad Cumbest will also compete for the starting spot. Cumbest plays both baseball and football, so he is late getting to the competition. He started six games last season, three in LF and three in RF. He hit .130 with one home run and one RBI.
“Brayland Skinner has come back and kind of did what he did in the end of the fall. A pretty electric baseball player but he still has to go out there and prove it,” Lemons said of his options. “Brandon Pimentel, if we want to play a left-hander. Brad Cumbest has come back. Brad’s got five at-bats under his belt now, so just coming out from football is always a harder transition with some of those guys and trying to get people involved with the outfield.”
Third base could be between three or four players as well. Sophomore Kamren James started at third base last year, but with Jordan Westburg drafted, James moved back to his natural position at shortstop.
That opens up a committee of players at third base that includes freshman Kellum Clark, freshman Lane Forsythe, senior Tanner Leggett and junior Landon Jordan.
Clark is from Brandon High school and is a power hitter, having hit 13 home runs in his last two seasons at Brandon. Forsythe, from Trinity Christian Academy, was a .415 hitter in high school with 14 doubles and only one home run.
Jordan has the most experience from last season. He started 10 games last year as a sophomore, eight as the DH and two at third base. He hit .182 with six hits.
Leggett, however, also started two games at third base last year, along with three as the DH. He finished with a .118 average with two hits in 17 at bats.
"That battle may play out where it’s just a one guy plays against left and right handed pitchers and see who can win the job,” Lemonis said. “See who’s going to play there late in the game. We’re just trying to figure out a lot of those pieces."