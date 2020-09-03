OXFORD – There are question marks in the front and back ends of the Ole Miss defense.
As the start of the season nears it’s the middle the packs the punch.
In recent seasons linebacker play was considered a less than stellar as the Rebels struggled against the run in a 4-2-5 alignment.
There was improvement in 2019, and now, as Ole Miss seeks to replace a handful of productive defensive linemen and as injuries and COVID-19 run through the defensive backs it’s the linebackers offer stability.
“That’s not only because we’re the more experienced group but because this defense leans heavily on the linebackers,” said junior Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo who is coming off a broken ankle sustained in Week 2 against Arkansas last year. “That’s why the DC coaches the linebackers … because that’s got to be a sound position with sound knowledge of the defense.”
Indeed, the linebackers are the position group of co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.
The Rebels will provide a variety of looks but will base from a 4-3 alignment.
Sanogo led the team with 112 tackles in 2018 and was third in the SEC at 9.3 tackles a game.
Henry, in his first season after transferring from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College, led the Rebels with 88 tackles last year.
Jones was second with 71.
Henry played in the middle in last year’s 3-4. He’s played mostly the weak side backer in camp, referred to as “dime” in the lingo of the scheme.
Sanogo said the new system “puts a lot of stress on the linebackers. We’re ready; we can take it. We’re pushing each other every day. Every day is maximum competition.”
Sophomore Ashanti Sistrunk has had a strong camp as well. A three-star recruit, Sistrunk appeared in all 12 games as a freshman but got most of his work on special teams.
In the signing class the Rebels added freshmen Austin Keys and Jakivuan Brown, both 240 pounds, and junior college transfer Daylen Gill.
Sanogo was named to the Butkus Award watch list before his season-ending injury in 2019.
He says the ankle is completely healed and that he’s faster than he was before the injury, a theory supported by the Ole Miss marketing folks. Over the first three days of camp before players were in full gear, the team’s official Twitter account released three posts that clocked some of the fastest players not in seconds in a 40-yard dash but in miles per hour.
On the third day Sanogo tied for top honors with running back Jerrion Ealy and wide receiver Dannis Jackson at 21 miles per hour.
“COVID was good and bad for me,” he said. “It gave me an opportunity to spend a lot of time getting my body back to 100 percent. The flip side is I missed spring, and now I haven’t played football in over a year.
“But I feel great.”