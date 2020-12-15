As National Signing Day gets going today, follow along with the live thread for updates. Every time a Mississippi State commit or any surprises sign their Letter of Intent, it will be updated here with all the information you need.
As of Tuesday night right before midnight, Mississippi State has 17 high school/junior college players committed and an additional two players transferring to the Bulldogs.
The recruiting class is ranked No. 34 in the nation and No. 10 in the SEC. That could easily change throughout the day.