OXFORD – The recruiting groove Kermit Davis is in right now is a lot like picking the value meal off the lighted board at any given fast food restaurant.
“I’ll have the facilities-staff-education combo, please.”
For the second-straight cycle the Ole Miss coach signed the highest-rated player in school history when Jackson Callaway point guard Daeshun Ruffin sent in his paper work on Wednesday.
Last year current freshman Matthew Murrell, from Memphis, was the No. 39-ranked player on the industry-generated 247Sports.com composite list of high school basketball recruits.
Ruffin is currently ranked No. 35 on the same list.
Davis counts sophomore Austin Crowley as a big-get too, though Crowley came through the back door. He signed with Vanderbilt but was released from his scholarship after a coaching change. Crowley was the No. 124 ranked player in the 2019 class.
Ole Miss is also in strong position with 2022 power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield a five-star recruit who is currently ranked No. 6 in his class.
“No. 1, you’ve got to have a great product to sell, and we do at Ole Miss. You’ve got to have facilities to sell, and we’ve got some of the very best in college basketball and maybe the Pavilion is the best arena in our league, not the biggest but the best,” Davis said. “Then you’ve got to have a staff that is very good and believes in the product that they sell, and we’ve got that. Then it’s how do you package that? When you start packaging Ole Miss, facilities and education …”
Davis says the experience his current players are having is another big factor when they themselves start talking to recruits.
“If you want a big city we’re not your spot, but if you want a great college environment where people really care about their university …”
Though only 5-foot-9, Davis describes Ruffin as an explosive scorer from outside, at the rim and off the bounce.
Proximity to Jackson was very important in Ruffin’s college decision.
Davis and assistant coach Win Case first saw Ruffin in a 16-and-under summer league game when he had just completed the ninth grade.
Davis watched him for about two minutes then called Case over to take a look.
They quickly extended Ruffin a scholarship offer.
Davis says the quality of coaching and instruction Ruffin receives at Callaway from coach David Sanders, a former Ole Miss standout, is another big plus for the young player.
“It’s been fun to watch him grow as a person,” Davis said. “One thing he doesn’t lack is confidence. He thinks he belongs in every game against every player, and that’s what you have to have in our league.”
Ole Miss also signed two 6-5 shooting guards in James White of Conyers, Georgia, and Grant Slatten of Sparta, Tennessee.
The frontcourt will be the focus of the spring signing period. Davis will keep an eye on the transfer portal too.
“We’ll need bigs that can play. We’re involved with one more high-level guy, and we’re waiting to see what happens,” Davis said.