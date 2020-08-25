OXFORD • Flamboyant and controversial, Marshall Henderson is back at Ole Miss.
A key piece of the 2013 NCAA Tournament team who attracted attention for his 3-point shooting, his sometimes-questionable shot selection and for occasionally antagonizing opposing fans, Henderson will join the staff of Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis as a graduate manager.
The school announced the move in a news release Tuesday night but did not further explain Henderson’s responsibilities.
He will be pursuing a graduate-level degree.
Henderson served as an assistant coach at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas in 2018 and at NAIA Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia last year.
“I am very excited about getting a master’s degree,” Henderson said in the release. “When I was an undergrad academically, I wasn’t as focused as I needed to be, and this position gives me a path to make peace with myself on that front.”
Henderson made news in the Rebels’ 57-46 second-round NCAA Tournament win over Wisconsin when NBA star Lebron James tweeted, “Man that dude Henderson from Ole Miss got the greenest light in basketball history, haha.”
Henderson had missed his first six 3-point shots but found a groove in the second half as Ole Miss pulled away to advance.
Henderson scored 1,293 points and averaged 19.6 points per game in his two seasons at Ole Miss.
He made at least one 3-pointer in all 66 of his games, an SEC record.
His 138 made 3-pointers as a junior set an Ole Miss record. He shot 35.0 percent from the arc that season.
Henderson played at Ole Miss after stops at Utah and South Plains (Texas) Community College.
“We love having our former players back to Ole Miss to pursue their master’s degree and further their coaching careers,” Davis said in the release. “We are excited to have Marshall back with Ole Miss Basketball and join our program as a graduate manager. In talks with Marshall, you can tell his great passion for basketball and working with young people.”