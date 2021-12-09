In most walks of life, movement at the top affects the bottom.
News broke in July that Texas and Oklahoma had interest in joining the SEC. When that move became official it didn’t change things only for Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
It changed things eventually for Southern Miss.
Six years ago the Sun Belt Conference looked like the Everybody Else League of FBS with membership including New Mexico State and Idaho.
Gradually its footprint became more defined, and its members began to experience more success on the field.
There have been nationally ranked football teams, March Madness flashes and a College World Series championship for Coastal Carolina.
When the Texas-OU trickle-down effect reached Conference USA, the Sun Belt’s strategy made it look like the winner.
Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain, a Houlka native who played baseball at Delta State before beginning his career in sports administration, is banking on the Sun Belt. He announced the Golden Eagles’ move from C-USA in October.
He was prepared for blowback from USM fans.
“If we had tried to do this five years ago I think it would have been different but the Sun Belt has grown so much it’s really established itself as one of the top two Group of Five conferences, maybe the top three with a chance to take another step. I think our folks recognize that,” McClain said.
McClain recognizes Sun Belt growth and what the move means for his bottom line.
Southern Miss leaves a Conference USA TV deal with the CBS Sports cable channel that provided no streaming opportunity for a Sun Belt deal with ESPN that provides traditional television opportunities on more widely known channels in addition to streaming.
ESPN will require the occasional odd Tuesday or Wednesday football game, but McClain says schools will not give up more than one home weekend per season.
Southern Miss is not the only C-USA member to recognize the value as Marshall will also join the Sun Belt.
C-USA’s passion for larger markets led it to add members in Miami, Charlotte, San Antonio and other major cities.
The revamped Sun Belt significantly reduces airport time for players and coaches and creates the chance to grow regional rivalries with games fans can access easier.
“We anticipate being able to save potentially a half million dollars a year on travel,” McClain said.
In adding Virginia schools Old Dominion and James Madison in addition Marshall’s Charleston, West Virginia campus the Sun Belt creates a line of connectivity that is almost unbroken from Texas to the Virginias. The outlier is North Carolina.
Travel won’t be perfect for every member, but most schools in each division will have multiple opponents reached easily with a bus ride.
They’ll know each other, and that adds to the fun.
The Southeastern Conference realized that when it was founded in 1933.
“If you look at the SEC and how it got started, they were smaller communities where people cared about the institutions,” McClain said. “That model of creating those rivalries has served them well.”