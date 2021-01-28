STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State women’s basketball team has had 10 days rest leading into tonight’s ranked matchup.
No. 21-ranked Mississippi State hosts No. 4 South Carolina tonight at 6 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
MSU (8-4, 3-3 SEC) has lost two in a row, 86-78 to Alabama and 69-41 to No. 8 Texas A&M. The 28-point blowout loss to Texas A&M was on Jan. 17.
The Bulldogs haven’t played since.
“We are excited to be playing and it’s a great week for us to continue to work on us and get better,” MSU coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “We’ve done a lot of scrimmaging to try and stay in form. You don’t like the long layoff, but it’s not a bad thing if you’re getting better.”
South Carolina (12-1, 7-0) leads the overall series 19-10, but the teams have split their last six.
Since the start of the 2018 season, the teams are 3-3 against each other but South Carolina has currently won two straight. The Gamecocks beat Mississippi State in Columbia last year, 81-79, then beat the Bulldogs again in the SEC championship game, 76-62.
“This has been a rivalry game,” McCray-Penson said. “I’ve been a part of a program at South Carolina where we built it up and I was also a part of that program when I saw Mississippi State build its program up. It’s definitely become a rivalry game for us.”
Familiar foe
McCray-Penson was on South Carolina’s staff for multiple years and helped South Carolina beat Mississippi State in the National Championship game in 2017. She also helped lead South Carolina to four-straight SEC regular season championships and three SEC Tournament championships.
This will be her first time to coach against South Carolina since leaving the Gamecocks following the 2017 season. She did not face USC in any of her three seasons as head coach at Old Dominion.
“It’s like family,” McCray-Penson said of the reunion. “I’m very much a relationship person and these are lasting relationships. They’re family to me. I’m going to be very excited to see them and will talk to them after the game. But we are all competitors and want to win and win the right way.”