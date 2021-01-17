STARKVILLE • When the Mississippi State women’s basketball team takes the court today, head coach Nikki McCray-Penson is hoping to get a full 40 minutes out of her team.
No. 14-ranked Mississippi State travels to No. 7 Texas A&M today at noon. The game will be played in College Station and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Bulldogs (8-3, 3-2 SEC) have had trouble playing for a full 40 minutes. MSU blew an 11-point second-half lead in Thursday’s loss to Alabama, but also has struggled in its wins this year.
Against Ole Miss, MSU lost a 14-point second-half lead in the final minutes before winning by four points. Against Florida the week before, the Bulldogs allowed the Gators to cut the lead to five points in the fourth quarter before pushing it back out to 12 points at the end.
“I just think over the course of 40 minutes, you have to stay locked in to the scout,” McCray-Penson said. “That’s all it is. You have to buckle down and stay locked in to the game plan. Over the course of 40 minutes, that is forgotten.”
Unhappy with the energy levels before the loss to Alabama last week, McCray-Penson made a few changes to her starting lineup. She started freshman Madison Hayes and sophomore Aliyah Matharu in place of Rickea Jackson and JaMya Mingo-Young.
Hayes and Matharu responded with a combined 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in the game. Hayes had nine points in 26 minutes on 4 of 7 shooting. That was her second-highest scoring total of the season.
“I think the biggest thing is understanding what she does well now and what she brings to the table,” McCray-Penson said of Hayes. “She is an intangible player. She rebounds and brings great energy and is aggressive. When she does those things, it helps us.”
Hayes’ minutes per game has picked up over the last week, but it is unclear if she will continue to start in place of Jackson.
Jackson, an All-SEC player a year ago as a freshman, is the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer with 16.3 points per game. She also brings in 4.4 rebounds and has 25 assists, 6 steals and 6 blocks on the year.
McCray-Penson said Hayes earned the chance to start over Jackson due to the energy levels in practices leading up to the game. Hayes (17.7 minutes per game) is averaging nearly half of Jackson’s minutes (32.3) but could see that improve. The freshman is averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.