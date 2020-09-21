STARKVILLE • Mississippi State has one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country in Kylin Hill, but he isn’t the only threat in the backfield.
Hill, who was named to the preseason All-SEC first team on Thursday, led the SEC in total rushing last season. He rushed 242 times for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also pulled in 18 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown.
Also included in that backfield will be transfer Kareem Walker, sophomore Lee Witherspoon and freshmen Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks. Witherspoon and Walker are both expected to play a significant amount of minutes.
“Depth is not a problem here right now, which has got me excited,” running back coach Eric Mele said in Wednesday’s press conference. “We have a great young corps, with some veteran guys as well. We expect a bunch of touches and a bunch of touchdowns where each guy brings something a little different to the table.”
Despite depth not being an issue, there is a question mark surrounding how many touches each player will receive in the backfield. In Leach’s Air Raid offense, running the ball is an afterthought to passing.
Last season at Washington State, Leach and company passed the ball and 710 times and ran the ball with a running back 159 times. The starter received 127 carries while the two back-ups had a combined 25 carries.
The starter, however, ranked fourth on the team with 86 catches for 597 yards and five touchdowns. So running backs are getting touches, they just aren’t always coming from carries.
Using ‘every yard of the field’
Asked about the plan for running backs in this offense, Mele said the big thing is just spreading the field out and getting the ball out in space. On some plays, Mele said he will send running backs on routes just to take a player out of the play, much like blocking that player.
“You give those guys those one-on-one opportunities,” Mele said of the running backs. “We want the defense to defend sideline to sideline, so we want guys out in protection. When we do that, and we use every yard of the field, we like those advantages we get with the running backs who are probably the best athletes on the field.”