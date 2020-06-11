Mississippi State pitcher JT Ginn was drafted 52nd overall by the New York Mets on Thursday night. He was the 15th pick in the second round.
The slot value for the 52nd pick is $1,403,200. If he decides to sign, he will join former Bulldogs Jake Magnum and Cole Gordon in the Mets farm system.
This is Ginn’s second time being drafted. He was drafted 30th overall coming out of high school in 2018, but turned it down to attend college.
He is the third MSU player to get drafted in 2020. On Wednesday, Second baseman Justin Foscue was drafted 12th overall to the Texas Rangers while shortstop Jordan Westburg was drafted 30th overall to the Baltimore Orioles.
This is first time in program history that Mississippi State had three players drafted in the first two rounds of the draft.
Ginn, a sophomore from Brandon, started 18 games for the Bulldogs. He pitched in 17 games in 2019 as a freshman and posted a 8-4 record with a 3.13 era and 105 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
He was named the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect name, joining Rafael Palmeiro as the only Bulldogs to do so. He was also named Co-National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
He was named SEC Freshman of the Year and was named to Freshman All-American teams by numerous outlets.
He started Mississippi State’s opening game of the 2020 season but exited after tossing only three innings. He then underwent season-ending elbow surgery.
MSU signee Blaze Jordan was drafted in third round by the Boston Red Sox.
At 89th overall, the slot value of his pick is $667,900.
Jordan has been committed to the Bulldogs since he was a 13-year old eighth grader. He was originally a part of the 2021 class, but reclassified to 2020 last summer.
He helped lead DeSoto Central high school to two MHSAA Class 6A state championships and finished his high school career with a .440 average, 19 home runs, 33 doubles, 6 triples and 98 RBIs.
He’s been known as one of the top high school power hitters in the country and won the MLB Home Run Derby last summer at Progressive Field in Cleveland.