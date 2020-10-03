LEXINGTON, Ky. • Jonathan Mingo was a celebrated recruit with not much to celebrate – before now.
A former Brandon star, Mingo had his coming out party at the college level on Saturday with eight catches for 128 yards and two scores as Ole Miss defeated Kentucky 42-21 in overtime.
Mingo announced his presence early with a 31-yard catch on the Rebels’ opening drive. Ole Miss won the toss, took the ball and moved 75 yards in eight plays for an early 7-0 lead.
He was a big part of the Rebels’ success in the third quarter as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby worked to get the ball out of the hand of quarterback Matt Corral quickly with short drops and sideline routes.
Mingo showed his physicality, driving back defenders before being taken down.
“Jonathan did great. He had a great camp, the ball just didn’t get to him last week with so many balls going to Elijah (Moore),” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “Like I said, people are going to figure that out, and Jonathan stepped up.”
The receptions and yards were both career-highs for Mingo who started 12 games as a freshman but had just 12 catches in a run-dominated offense.
Ole Miss ran the ball 56.7 percent of the time on 67 plays against the Wildcats. However, it was the passing game that carried the weight as Moore had another big game with 10 catches for 92 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Tight end Kenny Yeboah was again a factor with three catches for 83 yards and a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Yeboah, a graduate transfer from Temple, has two touchdowns in two games.
Mingo said the Rebels’ increased their focus when they fell behind.
“When we were behind we knew we shouldn’t be, and we had to pick it up. We knew what was at stake. We knew we were the better team and didn’t want to let the game get away from us. Last week we should have won that game,” he said.