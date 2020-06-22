Derek Fountain officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Mississippi State on Monday.
Fountain, a 2020 wing out of Holly Springs, committed last Thursday but waited to sign.
Fountain averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds per game as a senior at Holly Springs, and helped lead the Hawks to a 28-5 record and the MHSAA Class 3A semifinals. He was named to the Daily Journal All-Area basketball team each of the last two seasons.
“I just felt like it was the right place for me,” Fountain said. “I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. I was thinking about going to play for a prep team, but I talked to my mom and dad about it, and we didn’t wanna miss out on the chance. Anything could have happened during that time.”
Fountain said head coach Ben Howland told him he believes that Fountain could join an extending list of Bulldogs who were drafted, including Quinndary Weatherspoon last season and possibly Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard this season.
“I’m really excited for Derek to join our basketball family and for his commitment to our program,” Howland said in a press release. “He will continue to get bigger and stronger and has an outstanding future ahead of him being only 17 years old. Derek is very skilled and possesses all the tools. He’s a strong shooter, passer, rebounder and defender who comes from a great family.”
Fountain joins Cameron Matthews, Keondre Montgomery, Devion Smith and Andersson Garcia. Smith is an ESPN Top 70 recruit while Matthews, Montgomery and Fountain are the top three prospects in Mississippi this year.