Mississippi’s two SEC entries both won season-opening games last week but did it in much different fashion.
Both have home night games this week with Mississippi State having a greater challenge with North Carolina State while Ole Miss is at home against FCS foe Austin Peay.
Week 1 was a lot of fun with State’s stirring comeback against Louisiana Tech and a dominant performance by Ole Miss against Louisville in Atlanta.
A side note, the best social media images of the week were Ed Orgeron’s “sissy blue shirt” comments as he was taunted by a UCLA fan while entering the stadium and Nick Saban wearing the leather helmet. For some reason it looked goofier on Saban than on Lane Kiffin.
North Carolina State at Mississippi State
The last time these schools met the Bulldogs won 51-28 in the Belk Bowl in Dak Prescott’s last game.
It was windy and rainy with terrible playing conditions. That won’t be the case Saturday where sunshine and highs in the upper 80s are projected leading up to a 6 p.m. kick at Davis Wade Stadium.
Defense was strong for the Bulldogs throughout camp and played well in a 35-34 win over Tech except for giving up a few big plays.
Those few big plays combined with turnovers, penalties and basically checking out for a time on offense nearly got the Bulldogs beaten.
NC State quarterback Devin Leary was effective in a 45-0 win over South Florida. He threw an interception and a couple of touchdowns.
Clearly the plan was to hand the ball over and over to running backs Zonovan Knight (210 pounds) and Ricky Person (222), and the Wolfpack was able to do that as they finished with 293 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, held La. Tech to 101 rushing yards, 59 coming on one touchdown run by quarterback Austin Kendall.
NC State won’t run quite as easily on MSU, but the Bulldogs need to do a better job of not falling victim to eye candy and misdirection.
The Bulldogs will hold their own defensively. The question is whether they will eliminate mistakes on offense.
More than the big plays allowed on defense it was the turnovers and penalties on offense that put State in jeopardy against La. Tech.
The Bulldogs showed in the first quarter and in the fourth that they could move and score against Tech when they didn’t stop themselves.
Can they find toughness and precision in Week 2?
Such mistakes against NC State will not be so easily forgiven.
Prediction: NC State 32, MSU 24
The Beat Guys: Katz, NC State; Krajisnik, NC State.
Austin Peay at Ole Miss
It’s a quick turn for the Rebels, but it’s the scheduling necessary for a team coming off a Monday night game to play five days later.
You put Austin Peay in this spot, not an SEC opponent.
Austin Peay tied for second with Southeast Missouri State behind projected winner Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason coaches poll.
The Governors were 4-5 in a strange split season a year ago. They played their money games in September, losses at Pitt and Cincinnati, but didn’t play again until Feb. 21 at Tennessee Tech. They went 4-2 in that spring season losing 34-31 to Murray in the final game.
In between seasons they hired Scotty Walden as head coach. He was the interim coach at Southern Miss at the time.
We know that Appalachian State once beat Michigan and the many other little guy beats big guy stories. Heck, Ole Miss has one of its own in a 2010 season-opening loss to Jacksonville State.
This is a talented and focused Ole Miss team, and the Rebels’ greatest challenge Saturday night should be getting over the soreness that comes from such a recent game.
Ole Miss was dominant against Louisville, but they can be better.
It’s tempting to celebrate a strong defensive performance and “settle,” but this group needs to do a better job of getting off the field when fatigue sets in as it did in the second half.
Offensively the Rebels need to clean up holding calls and false starts.
This needs to be a night with attention to detail, working hard to play with focus and precision so those things become routine.
Prediction: Ole Miss 55, Austin Peay 17
The Beat Guys: Katz, Ole Miss; Krajisnik, Ole Miss.
Recipe of the Week – Oreo Ice Cream
It’s past Labor Day, but it’s still hot. This stuff is great and easy to put together.
The contents: One carton of supermarket vanilla ice cream, one regular container of whipped topping, one family size back of regular Oreo cookies or similar brand.
The process: Empty ice cream in a large mixing bowl, and let it soften. Add whipped topping. Remove 10 cookies, crush and grind the rest into small pieces. Add crushed pieces to bowl and mix all contents. Transfer from mixing bowl to a freezer safe contianer. At this point you can take the 10 cookies and pull a part. Spread the 20 cookie sides along the top of the ice cream … or crush the 10 cookies and sprinkle along top. Either way is great.
Freeze and enjoy.
Elsewhere in college football
Oregon at Ohio State
Alford: Ohio State
Katz: Ohio State
Krajisnik: Ohio State
Texas at Arkansas
Alford: Texas
Katz: Texas
Krajisnik: Texas
Utah at BYU
Alford: Utah
Katz: Utah
Krajisnik: BYU
Stanford at USC
Alford: USC
Katz: USC
Krajisnik: USC
Iowa at Iowa State
Alford: Iowa
Katz: Iowa State
Krajisnik: Iowa