The Mississippi State men return to the court tonight, eight long months after COVID-19 shut down the college basketball season.
Mississippi State tips off the 2020-2021 season at 7 p.m. against Clemson in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida. The Bulldogs will then play either Purdue or Liberty on Thursday, depending on which teams win and lose.
Clemson finished last season 16-15 with a 9-11 record in the ACC. The Tigers were in the second round of the ACC Tournament when the season was canceled and had just beat Miami in the first round, 69-64.
Clemson returns four starters from that squad, so Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland knows it will be a tough task in the season opener.
“I was getting sick to my gut last night watching them beat Florida State last year late in the season,” Howland said on Monday. “They beat Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State and all of those guys are back with the exception of one guy. …
“They’re very, very good and really well coached. We definitely have our hands full with Clemson.”
Mississippi State, however, lost four starters from last year’s squad that finished 20-11 and No. 4 in the SEC with an 11-7 record. Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard were both drafted, while Tyson Carter and Nick Weatherspoon are both gone after starting a majority of games last year.
Sophomore D.J. Stewart and senior Abdul Ado will be the two most experienced Bulldogs this year, with Stewart having started 17 games last year while Abdul started all 31. Stewart averaged 8.5 points and 2.5 assists per game, and Ado averaged 5.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Sophomore Iverson Molinar started eight games and averaged 5.9 ppg, and Mississippi State also added sophomore transfer Javian Davis, who started 14 games at Alabama last year.
While inexperienced in spots, Howland is happy with his new additions and how the team looks in the preseason. When asked what he hopes to see in the early games, he said he wants to use these games to work on turnover issues, transition defense, and attacking the basket on offense.
“We are in a rebuilding mode here,” Howland said. “We lost our four leading scorers from last year and we are very young, very inexperienced. It’s really every aspect of the game for us.”