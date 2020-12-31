FORT WORTH, Texas • Mississippi State’s defense flexed its muscles one last time with an impressive bowl game performance on Thursday.
MSU beat No. 22-ranked Tulsa, 28-26, in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The Bulldogs defense, which ranked fourth best in the SEC entering the game, sacked Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith five times and grabbed two interceptions. MSU also knocked down eight passes and hurried Smith twice.
“We were kind of feast or famine on defense,” head coach Mike Leach said. “We stuffed them and got turnovers or get run through pretty rapidly. We were like that on offense too. We either marched down the field or went three and out.
“It was inconsistent I thought.”
Mississippi State (4-7) used the efforts of multiple freshmen to jump on the board on its first possession. Lideatrick Griffin returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Tulsa 39-yard line, and Joquavious Marks scored three plays later on a 28-yard run.
Tulsa (6-2) found some success driving the ball in the first half, but had two drives come up short and were held to field goals.
Defensive back Jay Jiminson knocked down a pass on third down to stop one drive, while Sherman Timbs sacked Smith on third down to force a field goal.
Mississippi State led 7-6 at the half following those stops. MSU had five total drives in the first half. After the first-drive touchdown, the Bulldogs punted the ball three times and then turned the ball over on downs at the end of the half.
“Offensively, we didn’t have a lot of yards but we had short fields and also got turnovers. I thought we went three-and-out too much,” said Leach.
The two teams traded touchdowns to start the second half, with Mississippi State’s Will Rogers scoring his first career rushing touchdown and Tulsa’s Deneric Prince punching in a 14-yard run.
With a one-point lead, freshman All-American Emmanuel Forbes intercepted a pass and returned it for a 90-yard pick-6 to put MSU up 21-13.
Tulsa responded with another touchdown, a 5-yard run by Corey Taylor II. The Golden Hurricane then tried a 2-point conversion to tie the game but the pass fell incomplete.
On the next Mississippi State drive, the Bulldogs drove 65 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 13-yard pass to Griffin, to push its lead to 28-19.
“I never felt like we had it, then they immediately confirmed the fact that we didn’t when they scored on either the next series or the one after that one,” Leach said about Griffin’s touchdown. “With that many minutes left, it’s never over by any stretch of the imagination.”
MSU’s Tyrus Wheat intercepted a pass on the next drive to give MSU the ball back and forced Tulsa to use all of its timeouts before punting back to the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa scored a late touchdown to cut the lead to 28-26, but MSU receiver Austin Williams recovered the onside kick and Rogers was able to run the clock down by taking a knee.