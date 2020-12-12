STARKVILLE • After facing prolific passing attacks in each of the last four games, Mississippi State’s defense faces a new task on Saturday.
Mississippi State (2-6) hosts Auburn (5-4) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Mississippi State’s last four games have come against Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Ole Miss. All four of those teams found a lot of success through the air against MSU, and combined for 1,415 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Auburn doesn’t have that same powerful passing attack, but the Tigers are dangerous in the run game.
“They’re really big and physical running and blocking,” MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said. “They’ve got as good of a stable of running backs as we’ve seen all year.”
Auburn’s running back corps, which averages 167.7 yards per game, is led by freshman Tank Bigsby.
A 204-pound six-footer, Bigsby is averaging 5.7 yards per rush this year.
He has rushed 112 times for 642 yards and leads all Auburn running backs with five touchdowns. The only player with more rushing touchdowns is quarterback Bo Nix.
“Bigsby, the freshman, my goodness,” Arnett said. “How many tackles has he broken this year? They’ve got some fantastic football players over there.”
Behind Bigsby, Shaun Shivers has rushed 51 times for 257 yards and a touchdown and D.J. Williams has rushed 32 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Bo knows throws
Auburn’s offense runs the ball an average of 36.6 times per game, but the Tigers can throw it down the field when needed. Nix has passed for 1,998 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this year.
There are three main receivers on the team in Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove.
Schwartz leads the team with 49 catches for 604 yards and three touchdowns, while Williams has 39 catches and Stove has 35 catches. They both also have three touchdowns.
“They have some big time receivers outside,” Arnett said. “There’s a reason they’re so highly thought of. … Schwartz can take the top off. He’s probably the fastest guy in the conference.”
Auburn will have some chances for big plays over the top in the passing game. Not only has MSU given up an average of 350 passing yards in its last four games, but it has given up a large number of big plays.
Mississippi State gave up four passes of over 30 yards to Alabama, one to Vanderbilt, six to Georgia and five to Ole Miss.
A lot of that is due to the shorthanded situation MSU has on defense. Mississippi State’s secondary has only one remaining starter from the first week of the season after opt outs, injuries and COVID-19 issues.