Mississippi St Practice Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) calls out to his teammates during the NCAA college football team's practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mississippi State football officially named Will Rogers its starting quarterback, announced its plan at wide receiver and more for Saturday’s season opener against Memphis.

Newsletters

ben.sutton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus