Mississippi State football officially named Will Rogers its starting quarterback, announced its plan at wide receiver and more for Saturday’s season opener against Memphis.
The Bulldogs released their Week 1 depth chart in Monday’s game notes, five days ahead of MSU’s 6:30 p.m. clash with the Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium.
Unlike last year, where the starting quarterback was listed as Rogers “OR” Chance Lovertich, Rogers and redshirt freshman Sawyer Robertson made up the two-deep at signal-caller.
Starkville High product Rufus Harvey, the star of preseason camp, was listed as a starter at the Y receiver position. Jaden Walley, second on the team in receiving yards last season, is slotted in behind Harvey and co-listed with Scoobie Ford.
Kwatrivous “Dollar Bill” Johnson is slated to start at left tackle with Nick Jones at left guard, LaQuinston Sharp at center, Cole Smith at right guard and Kameron Jones or Albert Reese IV at right tackle.
Defensive end Jordan Davis, back from a reported ACL injury that cost him all of last season, is set to start. Nose guard Cameron Young and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy complete the D-line, though Crumedy has missed lots of time in camp with an unspecified injury.
In the secondary, West Virginia transfer Jackie Matthews will start alongside Collin Duncan and Jalen Green at safety. Decamerion Richardson is the starting cornerback alongside Emmanuel Forbes.
Coastal Carolina transfer Massimo Biscardi is the listed starter at kicker with Ben Raybon or Jordan Kennedy behind him. Archer Trafford and UMass transfer George Georgopoulos are co-starters at punter.
