STARKVILLE • Mississippi State lived and died by the play of freshmen on Saturday.
Arkansas beat No. 16-ranked MSU, 21-14, in the Bulldogs’ home opener. Running back Kylin Hill was injured on the first drive of the game, and freshmen Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson served as the primary running backs in his place.
In the receiving corps, freshmen Jaden Walley made his first career start and impacted the game greatly.
Marks and Johnson got the most touches, as they combined for 19 carries and 18 catches for a total of 161 yards and a touchdown.
Marks finished with 10 carries for 37 yards and 10 catches for 50 yards. Johnson had 9 carries for 39 yards and the lone second-half touchdown, and had 8 catches for 35 yards.
‘Pressed into service’
“I thought the young backs played admirable as far as not having played very much” coach Mike Leach said. “I did think it was pretty good being pressed into service there and something to build on.”
Johnson was crucial in keeping drives alive early. On Mississippi State’s second drive of the first quarter, Johnson converted two fourth downs and MSU tied the game on a pass, 7-7.
Fast forward to the second half and Mississippi State was down 21-7. Leach put his faith in Johnson again, and he scored a 6-yard run on fourth down, his third conversion of the night.
But later in the fourth quarter, with his team trailing 21-14, Marks was handed the ball on a run up the middle on fourth down and was stuffed short of the first down marker. That was MSU’s last attempt at a game-tying score.
Walley, on the other hand, had the biggest miscue of the fourth quarter. Following that turnover-on-downs, MSU forced a punt and Walley fumbled the ball, which led to Arkansas recovering and running the time off the clock.
Outside of the punt that seemingly ended MSU’s hopes at the comeback, Walley played a good game for his first career start.
He finished with six catches for 56 yards on nine targets, and he caught a punt and returned it 20 yards to set up Mississippi State near the red zone in the fourth quarter.