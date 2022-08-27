The Daily Journal prediction column will publish every Thursday during the season and will focus on that week’s game.
Here’s a look at how the Rebels and Bulldogs will do for the entire season with thoughts from beat writer Michael Katz and Columbus Commercial Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa too.
Both teams open next Saturday, Ole Miss at home against Troy at 3, MSU at home against Memphis at 6:30.
Ole Miss
Ole Miss fans would like to think a school-record 10 regular season wins would have some carry-over and that the momentum this historic program is forever seeking might be close at hand.
The Sugar Bowl loss left the Rebels at 10 wins total, and they’ve had that before.
What they haven’t been able to do in the modern era is stack those nine- and 10-win seasons on top of one another with much regularity.
Houston Nutt had nine wins in 2008 and 2009, Hugh Freeze had nine in 2014 and 10 in 2015, but the bottom quickly fell out both times.
It feels different at Ole Miss right now.
Yes, 2020 was only 5-5, but that was COVID football with no non-conference regular season games. Then last year was big.
In the still-young Transfer Portal Era this Rebels team will be a litmus test for going all-out in the portal to meet your rebuilding needs.
Coaches find themselves with more needs these days because of the ease of movement with players.
Kiffin has brought in almost 20 transfers. No position group on the team doesn’t have one.
September, 4-0: The Georgia Tech road game in Week 3 is interesting because it’s a Power Five game against a rarely played opponent.
Otherwise Troy, Central Arkansas and Tulsa will have fans longing for better home matchups.
Troy and Tulsa have respectable histories, but Troy is rebuilding under first year coach Jon Sumrall, once an Ole Miss assistant, and while Tulsa returns some playmakers on offense, it was an offense that struggled with turnovers in 2021.
Georgia Tech has won only three games in each of its three seasons under Geoff Collins. Last year some losses were close, and some — like the last two games falling 55-0 to Notre Dame and 45-0 to Georgia — were not.
For Ole Miss, the early schedule sets up well for transfers to gain confidence.
October, 3-2: Kentucky is rising under Mark Stoops. The Wildcats’ crafty quarterback Will Levis will lead a close win over the home team in Oxford in the first real challenge for an Ole Miss defense replacing Sam Williams.
The Rebels respond with wins at Vanderbilt, at home against Auburn and at LSU before losing at Texas A&M.
November pre-Egg Bowl, 1-1: The gap between Alabama and the rest of the West is wider than it was last season.
Ole Miss falls at home to the Crimson Tide but wins in Fayetteville for the first time since 2008.
Mississippi State
There’s a confident vibe around this team.
MSU fans make sport of preseason predictions that annually have their team ranked near the bottom of the SEC West.
There are too many experienced players returning at key positions to take the Bulldogs lightly this season.
Among the returnees is the most accurate passer in the nation in 2021.
For a team that throws as much as Mike Leach teams do, there were plenty of chances to be inaccurate, but Will Rogers completed 73.9 percent of his attempts.
With that in mind it was kind of head-scratcher that the offense didn’t look clean and crisp against the defense in much of camp this month.
The guess here is that’s more a reflection on the defense which stands to be pretty good.
It was one of the nation’s top run defenses last year. Most key components in the front seven return, and the Bulldogs add an intriguing piece in edge rusher Jordan Davis who missed the season after a torn ACL last August.
It’s hard to get a real read on things when you’re practicing against yourself, but the Bulldogs appear to be better on the back end — with a nice mix of returning experience and transfers — where they were prone to give up some big plays a year ago.
They’ve played with energy in the secondary and have broken up a lot of passes this month.
The result has been QB completion percentages hovering around 50 in the scrimmages.
The offense needs better play from the receivers and showed some of that late in camp.
The move of Dollar Bill Johnson to left tackle to follow departed first-round draft pick Charles Cross has gone well so far.
There’s too much in the way of returning pieces and coaching for the offense not to be among the better ones in the league.
September, 4-0: Remember Mississippi Mayhem in 2014? September could look like that again.
The Bulldogs will avenge last year’s painful early loss at Memphis.
Arizona won just once last year. The Wildcats may take some baby steps in 2022, but they won’t take one against the Bulldogs in Tucson in Week 2.
State will also win at home against Bowling Green in Week 4.
The intriguing early game is Week 3 at LSU.
We know that Brian Kelly won 33 games in his last three seasons at Notre Dame, but he’s not inheriting a great LSU team.
He’s also not inheriting a quarterback.
It would actually benefit MSU more if this game was the season opener as it was in 2020.
It’s still early enough in the season that the Bulldogs’ experienced defense and experienced quarterback could be the difference.
October, 3-2: I’m more sold on Kentucky (Oct. 15, Lexington) than I am Arkansas (Oct. 8, Starkville), so I’ll say the Bulldogs will lose two in a row when they face the Cats and Alabama on back-to-back weekends both on the road.
Beating Auburn in Starkville gives MSU a winning month.
November pre-Egg Bowl, 1-1: A home loss to Georgia and win against East Tennessee State sends the Bulldogs into the rivalry game.
Egg Bowl
I don’t have a great record in predicting this game, in part I believe because I often fail to consider emotions and other intangibles.
So with those things in mind here’s an August guess.
Mike Leach didn’t really have an in-state rival when he was at Texas Tech.
At Washington State he was 1-7 — with seven-straight losses — against Washington.
Now he’s lost to his in-state rival in nine-straight games.
The Bulldogs didn’t play poorly for most of last year’s 31-21 loss in Starkville, but they had opportunities to make game-changing plays and did not.
Lane Kiffin, in one of his “I don’t care where the ball is I’m going for it” moments, gave State the ball at the Ole Miss 33 on its first possession, but the Bulldogs settled for a field goal.
In the final seconds of the second quarter the Bulldogs reached the Ole Miss 5 needing a touchdown to take the lead, but there were dropped passes, a holding call and ultimately a missed field goal.
In the late third and early fourth quarters the Rebels were able to run 14 plays before scoring on a 4-yard Matt Corral run to open up a three-possession lead.
Leach has got to get his team to play better in this game.
For now, I’ll take the Rebels.
Michael Katz on Ole Miss
There’s a very good chance Ole Miss starts the season either 5-1 or 6-0, depending on how a homecoming matchup against Kentucky goes. After that, the schedule is quite brutal — Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State. If there’s a silver-lining, however, it’s that the Rebels can somewhat ease into figuring out who they are in early-season games that, on paper, are fairly easy wins. There are a lot of question marks with this team currently, including under center. There is talent, though, and the first six games should help this team gel before the gauntlet begins.
I think the Rebels do start 6-0 — I think they will be very much up for that matchup against the Wildcats and, by that point, whoever the quarterback is should be fairly comfortable. I think the Rebels split the last six games and finish 9-3 or, worst case scenario, wind up 8-4.
Theo DeRosa on MSU
Fortunately, Mississippi State returns more production than any team in the Southeastern Conference, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they'll have to go up against one of the toughest schedules in the land. MSU's 2022 slate includes all six SEC teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25: No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 19 Arkansas, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 21 Ole Miss. The Bulldogs' non-conference schedule, at least, isn't bad — their lone Power Five foe is Arizona, which went 1-11 last season. An early game in Death Valley at LSU could swing things, but MSU could conceivably be 4-0 heading into an October gauntlet: A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama. Expect the Bulldogs to sweep through non-conference play but split their SEC games, losing to A&M, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia but winning the Egg Bowl. Record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC.
