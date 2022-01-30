The bold new world of Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics is six months old.
During this formative stage, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have celebrated big football wins. MSU men’s basketball has positioned itself for a possible NCAA Tournament at-large bid, while the Ole Miss women could make their first March Madness appearance in 15 years.
Both baseball teams are preseason ranked in the top five, as the Bulldogs bask in the afterglow of their first national championship secured just days before Mississippi’s NIL law went into effect.
Now these new rules are in place, and boosters are a part of the games like never before.
The Daily Journal discussed the future of both schools through the lens of NIL and the transfer portal with boosters and interested parties at both schools.
Most spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid endangering on-going fundraising efforts.
“Inequity is going to raise its head quickly,” said one NIL observer who is familiar with both programs. “We’re in the poorest state in the union. We have a finite amount of opportunities for fund-raising.”
"Finite" in Texas and other parts of the country, even other SEC schools, looks different than finite in Mississippi.
Texas A&M, a fellow member in the powerful Southeastern Conference, is rumored to have raised $20-$25 million toward NIL deals for the immediate future and beyond.
Totals like that could create imbalance, many say.
One former college coach believes the day is coming when college athletics will have a more professional look – perhaps a players union or something similar – and college coaches will draft their new players.
“It would eliminate all cheating. If there’s a draft, you can’t cheat,” the source said.
For now the task of cheating-prevention is handled not by the NCAA but by the legislatures of various states.
Mississippi’s law went into effect last July 1 along with a handful of other states.
Ole Miss groups ahead of Mississippi State on organizing
At present, three groups have been formed to benefit Ole Miss athletics, one that involves the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. The other two are for-profit LLCs, The Grove Collective and Spirit LLC.
The Grove Collective was co-founded by six Jackson attorneys. The Spirit LLC is backed by Ole Miss Spirit publisher Chuck Rounsaville.
Both are football-centric, at least at the outset.
“Football pays the bills. Every sport up here benefits if football is successful,” Rounsaville said.
The Grove Collective and Spirit LLC work together to avoid overlapping their efforts.
Spirit LLC has already signed four football players to NIL deals.
The goal for the chamber of commerce group is to raise $1.5 million annually, which would allow every Ole Miss athlete to earn $3,000 a year through involvement with charitable endeavors in the community, a source said. Athletes at Ole Miss, Mississippi State and most colleges participate in such activities now.
One source on the Mississippi State side says NIL efforts there are not yet as organized but are not far behind.
“They both were behind and shouldn’t have been,” the source said. “It may not be A&M’s level of money, but they should have had groups with money already pumped into them. They’ll both be a lot further ahead in the next 30 days. They’re both going to need to have funds with seven figures in them, and I think they will sooner rather than later.”
Another source says MSU boosters are “working to galvanize and understand everything in a legal way.”
Mississippi exploring changes to law to benefit state schools
Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, has advocated for a federal law that would create the same rules for everyone.
That type of intervention isn’t expected to happen soon. In the meantime, Mississippi legislative and university leaders have been speaking with officials in other states and studying the laws of states within the SEC footprint.
Among changes being discussed with the Mississippi law would be to allow recruits to enter into an NIL agreement once they commit to a Mississippi school.
"What we're looking at it is that when a student athlete signs a letter of intent to play at a particular university in the state of Mississippi, he then falls under the NIL statute that we passed last year," Republican Rep. Scott Bounds of Philadelphia said a recent committee meeting.
At present a student-athlete must be enrolled to legally enter into an NIL agreement.
Both the House and Senate Universities and Colleges Committee have passed bills to potentially tweak portions of the state's NIL law, but no specific changes have been proposed yet.
The legislative session ends in early April.
Sen. Rita Potts Parks, R-Corinth, leader of the Senate Universities and Colleges Committee, would not delve into specific changes she wants to make to the law but told the Daily Journal that she has worked with leaders of universities across the SEC to make sure Mississippi’s laws are similar to the rest of the states in the region.
“We knew that when we passed the bill last year, we would probably have to come back and refine it,” Parks said. “We may even have to come back next year because (some) attorneys are going to interpret the law one way, and one will interpret it another way.”
Parks said that she did not believe she would tweak the portion of the law on specifying how colleges can communicate to students and outside groups about NIL issues because the language in the current law is “pretty clear.”
Currently schools cannot promote or restrict NIL deals for their athletes; however, athletes or the NIL third party are required to notify the schools about the existence of such deals.
Schools want to provide more guidance in NIL dealings
Sources say officials at both MSU and Ole Miss would like to see allowable communication for the schools with third-party individuals or groups and their student-athletes.
The current climate allows anyone to approach an athlete for a potential NIL opportunity. As such, they believe two types of groups will emerge: those whose motives are pure and will seek to follow the law, and those who are less organized and possibly have less pure motives. The schools want the ability to direct fans who contact them seeking guidance on NIL to groups who will try to follow the law, sources say.
The schools would also like the ability to help their athletes make wise choices on potential opportunities and to better understand things like taxable income.
Rep. Clay Deweese, R-Oxford, also did not delve into specifics, but he said Mississippi needs to make sure that its NIL laws are competitive with the rest of the nation.
NIL money can be a reward for players who have produced big numbers in their sports or simply have an ability to market themselves.
It’s not hard to see how NIL could quickly become a recruiting tool, but NIL deals will have another important purpose, one source said, and that is to prevent key players from leaving through the transfer portal.
For years a student-athlete who chose to transfer would have to sit out a year before competing at its new school. The portal has changed that.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin actively sought a transfer quarterback to compete for the starting job in August.
Just this past week, MSU junior Rickea Jackson, the leading scorer in SEC women’s basketball, announced midseason that she will leave the Bulldogs.
For players, The Freedom of Movement Era is here.
Can Mississippi compete in fundraising?
Jackson attorney William Liston, one of six co-founders of “The Grove Collective,” believes the Mississippi schools can compete in the fundraising world of NIL.
“The answer is extremely long and complicated,” he said. “It’s our view that a state-based, NIL-based Mississippi program is able to compete. It will only achieve that through a pooling of resources of the folks that want to support a university or a program at a university.”
Pooling of resources, as Liston describes, involves multiple donors.
The fear among the schools, a source said, is that while there may be enough donors to raise the necessary funding for NIL deals, the well could run dry when trying to raise money elsewhere — as with a sparkling new basketball arena like Ole Miss’ SJB Pavilion or Mississippi State baseball’s new Dudy Noble Field.
While schools in smaller states face challenges with their numbers of donors the ones they do have may not necessarily sign on for lifetime support.
Families change, wealth is passed down. More people are involved with the wealth, and they may not share the passion of giving to a college athletics program.
Will NCAA seek to regain control over NIL?
There are other concerns as NIL evolves, one that the NCAA could reverse course and seek to regain oversight it basically ceded to state lawmakers when it announced its revised NIL policy last June 30.
“I just don’t think now that they’ve delegated that authority to the states that they’re going to be able to (regain) it. I think they would lose,” Tupelo attorney Jim Waide said. “By delegating to the states the NCAA has told me that it’s now frightened. The shoe’s on the other foot. Everybody’s been scared of them. Now they’re scared of the courts.”
Waide has represented a handful of clients in actions against the NCAA, including a 15-year lawsuit filed by former Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill. The NCAA settled with Sherrill in July 2019.
Waide sees some flaws in Mississippi’s law when it seeks to limit the scope of NIL deals by telling athletes they cannot endorse certain goods or services including those that may not align with university interests.
“All that part of it is vulnerable. That’s a potential first amendment violation,” he said.
Generally speaking, Waide sees a good start in how Mississippi schools are working to take advantage of NIL.
“I think it’s an ingenious idea the Ole Miss supporters came up with. The State supporters need to do the same thing.”
Taylor Vance contributed to this report.