STARKVILLE – Mike Leach likes the size of his offensive skill players.
Mississippi State wrapped up its first week of fall practice on Saturday and while the Bulldogs are learning a new offensive scheme in the Air Raid, Leach likes how his how big and athletic his receivers will be.
Leach was asked about Tyrell Shavers and Osirus Mitchell’s size and how that can be advantageous in his offense. Mitchell stands at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds while Shavers stands at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds.
“Big targets. You know, big targets - the better they catch the ball the stronger they’ll be,” Leach said. “We are still all over the place with our routes but you know, that’s on us as coaches to sharpen that up.”
Mitchell is the leading returning receiver for the Bulldogs. He had 29 catches for 430 yards and six touchdowns last season. In his career, he has 60 catches for 908 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Shavers played in 28 games at Alabama but did not record many stats. He only had one catch, one carry, and one blocked punt for a touchdown in 28 games for the Crimson Tide.
Mitchell and Shavers aren’t the only receivers on the roster with size this year. Brad Cumbest and Geor’quarius Spivey, both tight ends, have had their positions changed on the roster to wide receiver.
Spivey is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, and Cumbest is 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. Spivey had three catches for 32 yards while Cumbest had two catches for 16 yards last year.
When asked about the two tight ends being changed to wide receivers on the roster, Leach said he still doesn’t consider them wide receivers.
“They’re not really wide receivers, they’re tighter receivers,” Leach said. “They do a good job. Both of them, when they play their best, they’re not coverable really. Both are strong enough to move the defenders around a little bit when they’re running around.”
In other receiver news, Malik Heath was at practice on Saturday for the first time this fall camp. He was arrested on Aug. 12 for a DUI and four other charges. Leach had no further update besides that he was at practice.
"Here was here at practice doing everything that we wanted him to do,” Leach said.