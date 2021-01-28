Flashbacks to 3rd-and-93 popped into the heads of Mississippi State fans on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs open the 2021 college football season against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 4 at Davis Wade Stadium. The last time the two teams faced each other in 2018, MSU won 45-3.
The year before, however, MSU beat La. Tech 57-21. In that game, Louisiana Tech faced a 3rd and 93 at one point in the game after an 87-yard meme-worthy loss on a bad snap.
MSU’s only non-conference road trip has the Bulldogs traveling to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to face Memphis on Sept. 18. MSU and Memphis have not played since 2011 and Memphis currently boasts a 15-game home-winning streak. The Tigers have not lost at home since 2018.
Mississippi State opens SEC play at home against LSU. MSU also opened last season, the 10-game SEC-only schedule, against LSU. In head coach Mike Leach’s debut, MSU beat LSU, 44-34, while KJ Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards.
That will be the first game of a brutal stretch for MSU. MSU hosts LSU, plays at Texas A&M (Oct. 2) and then hosts Alabama (Oct. 16) to start SEC play.
MSU will wrap up its schedule with Ole Miss at home on Nov. 27, which is a Saturday instead of the usual Thursday night Thanksgiving game.