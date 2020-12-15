6:54 a.m. The first signee of the day gets it started in Tre'von Marshall. Marshall is a three-star defensive lineman from Georgia.
6:57 a.m. Randy Charlton, a defensive end who last played at the University of Central Florida, announced he has signed on Twitter. The school has not confirmed yet.
7:05 a.m. Three-star outside linebacker Nic Mitchell signs his LOI from Jacksonville, Fl. Looks like the east coast guys are getting it done early.
7:17 a.m. Timar Rogers, a three-star outside linebacker from Florida, has been announced by MSU. All four guys have been defensive players so far.