STARKVILLE • With almost his entire recruiting class filled out already, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach made one final move on National Signing Day.
Mississippi State entered the day with 23 of its 26 scholarships filled for the 2021 recruiting class, but was still hoping to land its final three.
The Bulldogs grabbed one signee on the day – three-star defensive end Ty Cooper out of Louisville High School. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive star picked Mississippi State over Ole Miss, Texas, Memphis and others.
He is the No. 18 rated player in the state and the No. 1 defensive lineman according to 247sports.
With his signing, Mississippi State registered the No. 25 recruiting class in the nation and No. 9 in the SEC. This is the first Top 25 recruiting class that Leach has signed in his career. His previous highest was No. 28 at Texas Tech in 2006.
“Ty has been a huge priority to us from the start,” Leach said on Wednesday. “He is considered the top defensive line prospect in the state of Mississippi this year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Bulldog Family. He is an explosive player who made great improvements from his junior to senior year, and his best football is still in front of him. Ty is long, athletic, and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He is a great kid who also excels in the classroom and takes great pride in his community. Ty will have a great career in Starkville!”
Mississippi State was expecting one other player to commit – Ke’Travion Hargrove – but it is unclear if he will do so or not. Hargrove is a four-star running back out of Ruston, Louisiana, and was MSU’s only commitment entering the day.
He committed to Mississippi State six days ago.
Mississippi State wanted to pick up a defensive back with its last slot of the day.
The Bulldogs were targeting both French Camp athlete Calvin Johnson and Magee defensive back Cayden Bridges to sign, but missed on both players.
Johnson signed with Northwestern over the Bulldogs while Bridges signed with Auburn over MSU. Bridges is a two-sport athlete with football and baseball.
That leaves Mississippi State with at least one open scholarship that can be used on a player in the transfer portal. If Hargrove does not sign, MSU will have two scholarships to explore the transfer portal.